Peaky Blinders has aired its series finale - and fans are calling it 'perfect' and 'satisfying'

*Spoilers for Peaky Blinders season six follow*

The Peaky Blinders series finale has been branded "perfect" and "satisfying", as loyal viewers praise Cillian Murphy's performance as Tommy Shelby and gear themselves up for the show's upcoming movie spin-off.

Season six's last episode, which is officially titled 'Lock and Key', aired in the UK on Sunday, April 3, featured appearances from several big characters including Lizzie (Natasha O'Keefe), Ada (Sophie Rundle), Oswald Mosley (Sam Claflin), and Alfie Solomons (Tom Hardy). We also spent more time with Duke Shelby (Conrad Khan), who was revealed to be Tommy's firstborn son in an earlier installment.

It was Tommy's long-anticipated clash with his cousin Michael Gray (Finn Cole) that expectedly proved the main talking point among fans, though.

Michael had had it in for Tommy for a while, having convinced himself that the latter was to blame for the death of his mother, Polly (Helen McCrory). The finale saw him attempt to exact revenge, by killing Tommy in a staged car explosion. Unfortunately for Michael, the gang boss was wise to his schemes, and he wound up being fatally shot in the eye by his relative.

Fans took to social media to share their reactions to the dramatic scenes, as Peaky Blinders waved goodbye to TV after ten years – and most people seemed more than happy with all things went down.

"Well, #PeakyBlinders was a masterpiece of a conclusion. Really well done," one Twitter user wrote, as another gushed: "Just give Cillian Murphy and Steven Knight all the awards right now. Perfect ending :)"

"The final episode of #PeakyBlinders was an absolute masterpiece in television drama," a third added, while a fourth tweeted: "This is the best episode of the entire damn show #PeakyBlinders."

what a masterpiece #PeakyBlinders pic.twitter.com/qfJqlnXuN8April 4, 2022 See more

Tommy Shelby is one of the most incredible, complicated, intricate characters that has graced the television. Take a bow, Cillian Murphy. Take a bow, Steven Knight. You have created a masterpiece that will be studied and appreciated in the years to come. #PeakyBlinders pic.twitter.com/xkmeyKmsq4April 4, 2022 See more

A brilliant series finale. Whilst it was the weakest season, imo the ending was near perfect, up there with BB, Sopranos.Cillian Murphy's portrayal of Thomas Shelby has to be one of the greatest on-screen performances of all time. Masterpiece indeed. ❤️ #PeakyBlinders pic.twitter.com/vianTXebMHApril 4, 2022 See more

"What an amazing show, what a finale! I don't know what to do now, too good of a show. Hands down, best show in existence. The acting, the visuals, the music, and the plot. It literally doesn’t get better than this. Goodbye," one more fan said.

"Honestly.. what an unreal ending for the show. A genuine masterpiece from start to finish, that episode," another enthusiastic viewer shared. "Setting up the movie as well was perfect, the writing and the full circle moments are just so smart."

While there's little details known about the upcoming movie as it stands, it seems safe to assume that Duke will play a key role, having only been introduced in the show's last few episodes. Having found out that his suspected tuberculoma was just a trick orchestrated by Mosley, Tommy will return, too. Steven Knight had already confirmed his involvement, though his leaving the business to Ada in the final episode has us wondering how? We'll just have to wait and see.

All six seasons of Peaky Blinders are available to stream on BBC iPlayer now.