Here's how to watch PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted

Want to know how to watch the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted Powered by Intel? Thankfully, you’ve come to the right place.

Our sibling site PCGamer is counting down the “25 most exciting unreleased games," pulling together 70 ‘council members’ to do just that. If you’re wondering who that council includes, you’ve got industry veterans, journalists, and content creators from Sid Meier of Civilization fame to AbleGamers director Steven Spohn.

That’s not all, though. The 120-minute show also features new trailers, announcements, and behind-the-scenes visits to studios worldwide. Expect exclusive interviews with Homeworld 3 developer Blackbird Interactive, Path of Exile 2 developer Grinding Gear Games, Everywhere developer Build a Rocket Boy, and much more.

There are some familiar voices in the presentation and narration, too, as Frankie Ward and Amelia Tyler of Baldur’s Gate 3 are set to feature.

Sound good? Here’s how you can tune into PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted, complete with all the links you could ever need.

How to watch PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted

PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted kicks off at 10am PST / 1pm EST / 6pm GMT / 7pm CET on November 30. You can watch the 120-minute stream through Twitch, YouTube, Twitch Gaming, Steam, and China's Bilibili platform.

You're also getting dedicated streams with localized Korean, Japanese, Mandarin (simplified), Spanish, German, and French subtitles. If you'd prefer some company, streamers like Asmongold, Esfand, MissMikkaa, QTCinderella, and more will be live streaming their reactions.

"The Most Wanted list will feature surprise gems from smaller studios side-by-side with the biggest franchises because that's the story of PC gaming," says PC Gamer editor-in-chief Evan Lahti.

If you're curious about what else is on the horizon for personal computer enthusiasts, check out all of the upcoming PC games for 2023 and beyond.