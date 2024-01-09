Paul Giamatti went straight to In-N-Out after his Golden Globes win – and took his award with him

Paul Giamatti took home both a Golden Globe and a full stomach this weekend, when he was spotted in fast food joint In-N-Out after the ceremony on Sunday night in his tuxedo with the award in tow.

Actor Michael Warburton tweeted a photo of Giamatti seated at the LA restaurant in black tie (captioned "PAUL GIAMATTI keeping it real post his Golden Globes win last night, at the Westwood In-N-Out in L.A."), while his agent Laura Feinstein shared a picture on Instagram of the award winner outside In-N-Out with his Golden Globe.

Giamatti won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for his role as Paul Hunham in comedy-drama The Holdovers, a boarding school history teacher who's forced to chaperone a handful of students when they have nowhere to go for Christmas.

"It's a movie about a teacher. I play a teacher in it. My whole family, they’re teachers. All of them, going back generations," he said in his acceptance speech. "Teachers are good people. Gotta respect them. They do a good thing. It’s a tough job, so this is for teachers as well. Thanks, guys. Thank you."

Meanwhile, Giamatti's co-star Da'Vine Joy Randolph took home the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for playing the school's head cook Mary Lamb, and the movie was nominated for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy (although Poor Things, starring Emma Stone and directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, ultimately won that gong).

After releasing last year in the US, The Holdovers arrives in UK cinemas on January 19. For more, check out our guide to the other biggest upcoming movies on the way in 2024.