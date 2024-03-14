Canceled Star Wars film from Wonder Woman director is back on, but fans aren't convinced it will happen

Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins has said her previously canceled Star Wars movie is back on – but fans aren't so sure it will happen.

The film was reported as no longer in active development back in 2023, following a previous delay that was reportedly down to creative differences. Jenkins said in December 2022 that she was still working on the film.

"When I left Star Wars to do Wonder Woman 3, and I started working on that, we talked about, 'Well, maybe I'll come back to Star Wars after Wonder Woman 3,' so we started a deal for that to happen," Jenkins said on the Talking Pictures podcast (H/T IGN). "When Wonder Woman 3 then went away, Lucasfilm and I were like 'Oh, we've got to finish this deal.' We finished the deal right as the strike was beginning, so I now owe a draft of Star Wars."

"They have a hard job in front of them of, 'What's the first movie they're going to do?'" she added. "They have other directors who have been working, but I am now back on doing Rogue Squadron. We'll see what happens. We need to get it to where we're both super happy with it."

Wonder Woman 3 was canceled as the new DCU moved ahead – and it looks like no original Justice League actors will be back for the fresh universe, either, so Gal Gadot won't return as Wonder Woman.

However, fans aren't convinced the film will actually be released. "This will get canceled," says one person , quite simply.

"I'll believe it if the film actually ever sees the light of day," says another person , while this confused fan says: "I don't know what to believe anymore."

"Until there's a trailer of photos from the set, there's no Rogue Squadron movie," says someone else .

We'll just have to wait and see for more Rogue Squadron updates – though this latest one from Jenkins is positive. Up next for Star Wars is The Acolyte, while The Bad Batch is currently airing weekly on Disney Plus.

