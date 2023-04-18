Parker Posey has pitched her return to Scream

Parker Posey wants to return to Scream. The actor, who starred in Scream 3 as Jennifer Jolie, has even pitched her comeback.

"Well, I did an interview for WNYC Radio, like three weeks ago, for the play I was doing. And they said, 'Well, there's some people here that want to say hi.' And it was the Scream team," Posey told ComicBook.com (opens in new tab). "And I actually pitched, 'Can I just be in another dimension and come back? And continue to ...' I hope so. I would love to do that. That was really fun. I can't believe Wes Craven let me get away with some of the silly stuff I was doing. I loved him, and that was fun. I'm so glad you enjoyed it."

Jennifer meets a grisly end at the hands of Ghostface in Scream 3, but then again, Scream 6 saw the return of Hayden Panettiere's Kirby after she was apparently killed in Scream 4, so there's precedent.

Plus, Drew Barrymore also thinks her character could have survived, despite Casey Becker having perhaps the franchise's most famous death in the opening scene of the original Scream.

The sixth Scream movie has been a huge success at the box office, though no plans have been confirmed just yet for a seventh installment. The new film stars Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Mason Gooding, and are directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett.

