Daring theme park management sim Park Beyond is going full throttle, with its first DLC slated to launch later this summer and a hefty update arriving on the same day.

Announced at the Future Games Show, Beyond Extreme marks a new chapter in developer Limbic Entertainment's high-octane coaster-creator-meets-city builder. While cosmetic packs like Zombeyond and English Garden brought new design elements to the table, Beyond Extreme looks set to up the ante with two new missions and maps to explore come September 29. What's more, Patch 2.0 will finally allow us to share our creations with other players.

According to the trailer, Beyond Extreme will include a variety of new content, allowing us to "get extreme and go beyond the fun". This DLC will expand Park Beyond's already comprehensive management tools and broaden its design elements, with over 250 new items to place and novelty flat rides, new entertainers, Impossification elements, and even more inverted rollercoasters to choose from.

Not only is Beyond Extreme on the way, all players will benefit from a free update landing on the very same day. This patch will feature some essential quality-of-life changes, including a more streamlined visitor flow and improved UI when it comes to coaster creation and modulation menus.

A standout feature being added in Patch 2.0 is Park Beyond's pre-fab menu. This will give us the ability to share our theme park creations via a cross-platform database, something that looks similar function-wise to The Sims 4's community library. That means no more lengthy park setups if you just want to get straight to the coaster-creation - simply select one from the pre-fab menu and place it on your map to get started.

Keep an eye out for Beyond Extreme and Patch 2.0, both arriving to Park Beyond on September 29.

If you’re looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page.