Paranormal Tales is a found-footage horror game inspired by Kojima's P.T.

This upcoming found-footage horror game that Kojima's P.T inspired has released its first trailer, and it is terrifying.

Paranormal Tales, also known as P.T for short, is currently in development with indie developer Horror Cam Committee. As you can see from the extremely tense trailer below, this spooky game sees players live out a variety of found-footage horror film-type scenarios, including one which is very reminiscent of the 1999 horror flick The Blair Witch Project.

As the developer has revealed, though, this isn't what inspired Paranormal Tales; instead (and as you may have guessed already), it was Hideo Kojima's P.T that gave the team the idea for this game. We can see some similarities between the two.

According to the game's Steam page (opens in new tab), Paranormal Tales comprises several self-contained experiences - all of which are video files that the Horror Cam Archives committee has obtained. By accessing the files, players will relive what happened to numerous missing people before they disappeared and, if the trailer is anything to go by, things get pretty spooky.

The game is yet to get a release date but is available to wishlist now if you want to keep up to date with its development. So far, it looks like we'll be able to explore a dark forest and creepy abandoned house - just like in The Blair Witch Project! What makes this game unique, though, is that it's told entirely from the perspective of a body cam, including auditory and visual effects to make things even more immersive. It also sports hyper-realistic visuals, thanks to Unreal Engine 5.