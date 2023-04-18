Paramount Plus orders Galaxy Quest TV series

Paramount Plus has ordered a TV series based on the 1999 sci-fi comedy Galaxy Quest.

The Star Trek parody, directed by Dean Parisot (Bill & Ted Face the Music), follows the cast of a fictional sci-fi TV series who become tangled in real intergalactic conflict after aliens believe the show is an accurate documentary. The star-studded cast included Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver, Alan Rickman, Tony Shalhoub, Sam Rockwell, Justin Long, Missi Pyle, High School Musical's Corbin Bleu, and Rainn Wilson in his feature-length debut.

The upcoming TV series is executive produced by the movie's producer Mark Johnson via his Gran Via Productions banner.

Galaxy Quest was a modest box office success, grossing $90 million against a budget of $45 million, and was nominated for 10 Saturn Awards, with Tim Allen taking home Best Actor, and won a Hugo Award for Best Dramatic Presentation as well as the Nebula Award for Best Script.

Per Deadline (opens in new tab), a TV show based on the movie has been in production for over eight years. The initial concept was a sequel series with the same cast, originally set to premiere on Amazon, though development halted after Alan Rickman passed away in 2016.

The news comes just after Paramount Plus ordered a 'movie event' centered on Michelle Yeoh's Star Trek: Discovery character, cementing the streaming platform as the official streaming hub for all things Star Trek.

Galaxy Quest does not yet have a release date. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows in 2023 and beyond.