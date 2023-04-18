Paramount Plus orders Galaxy Quest TV series

By Lauren Milici
published

A TV series based on the cult sci-fi comedy has been ordered at Paramount Plus

Galaxy Quest
(Image credit: Everett Collection)

Paramount Plus has ordered a TV series based on the 1999 sci-fi comedy Galaxy Quest.

The Star Trek parody, directed by Dean Parisot (Bill & Ted Face the Music), follows the cast of a fictional sci-fi TV series who become tangled in real intergalactic conflict after aliens believe the show is an accurate documentary. The star-studded cast included Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver, Alan Rickman, Tony Shalhoub, Sam Rockwell, Justin Long, Missi Pyle, High School Musical's Corbin Bleu, and Rainn Wilson in his feature-length debut.

The upcoming TV series is executive produced by the movie's producer Mark Johnson via his Gran Via Productions banner.

Galaxy Quest was a modest box office success, grossing $90 million against a budget of $45 million, and was nominated for 10 Saturn Awards, with Tim Allen taking home Best Actor, and won a Hugo Award for Best Dramatic Presentation as well as the Nebula Award for Best Script.

Per Deadline (opens in new tab), a TV show based on the movie has been in production for over eight years. The initial concept was a sequel series with the same cast, originally set to premiere on Amazon, though development halted after Alan Rickman passed away in 2016.

The news comes just after Paramount Plus ordered a 'movie event' centered on Michelle Yeoh's Star Trek: Discovery character, cementing the streaming platform as the official streaming hub for all things Star Trek.

Galaxy Quest does not yet have a release date. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows in 2023 and beyond.

Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Writer, Tv & Film

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ currently based in the Midwest. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.