Michelle Yeoh's Star Trek film is officially happening

Paramount Plus has greenlit Star Trek: Section 31, starring Michelle Yeoh.

In the film, Emperor Philippa Georgiou (Yeoh) joins a secret division of Starfleet tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets and faces the sins of her past. Yeoh first originated the role in Star Trek: Discovery season 1.

"I’m beyond thrilled to return to my Star Trek family and to the role I’ve loved for so long," Yeoh said in a statement. "Section 31 has been near and dear to my heart since I began the journey of playing Philippa all the way back when this new golden age of Star Trek launched."

The actor played Captain Philippa Georgiou in Star Trek: Discovery season 1, who was killed off before returning as her mirror-verse counterpart Emperor Georgiou.

Continued Yeoh: "To see her finally get her moment is a dream come true in a year that’s shown me the incredible power of never giving up on your dreams. We can’t wait to share what’s in store for you, and until then: live long and prosper (unless Emperor Georgiou decrees otherwise)!"

Star Trek: Section 31 was first announced over four years ago as a spin-off series. Paramount Streaming Chief Programming Officer Tanya Giles teased back in January that the project was still in development.

Section 31 is a covert intelligence and defense organization working on behalf of the United Federation of Planets. First announced in 2019, the series was originally meant to begin production after work had finished on Star Trek: Discovery season 3, but this was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

