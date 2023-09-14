Paddington 3 producer surprisingly compares upcoming sequel to indie hit Triangle Of Sadness

In a recent interview with Total Film magazine in the new issue out on September 14, Paddington 3 producer Paul King teases that the franchises third film, titled Paddington in Peru, will see the family land in new and possibly darker circumstances as he compares it to the bizarre and slightly disturbing cult hit Triangle of Sadness.

Directed by newcomer Dougal Wilson, famous for his John Lewis commercials, Paddington in Peru follows the marmalade loving bear and the Brown family as they visit Aunt Lucy back in the cub’s home country of Peru. In true Paddington style, as soon as the bunch arrive, they are faced with a mystery which will send them to the rainforest and Peruvian mountains.

King, who has a story credit on the upcoming third film which he describes as a fish-out-of-water comedy where the tables are turned on the Brown family as they visit Peru, ‘like the third act of Triangle of Sadness’.

For anyone unfamiliar with dark satirical comedy Triangle of Sadness directed Ruben Östlund, the story follows a group of absurdly wealthy and entitled people invited to a luxury fully staffed cruise ship, but the vacation takes an unexpected turn when a brutal storm hits the ship and power dynamics are put in reverse. The third act, as King mentions, sees the survivors shipwrecked on an desert island where soon cleaning woman Abigail realises that she is the only one in the group with survival skills, such as catching fish and starting a fire.

As the power dynamic shifts and the rich and once powerful guests are at Abigail's beck and call, she usurps command and coerces others into a sexual relations by exchanging food for sexual favours. The remainder of the film includes other shocking aspects such as killing a donkey and adultery but ends with some of the group stumbling upon a luxury resort at the other side of the island.

It is hard to believe that our lovable and innocent bear with family in tow will face situations similar to that in the dark survivalist comedy. Will the Brown family run into another group who flips the switch and renders them powerless? Whatever it is, we just hope that Paddington doesn't face the same fate as that poor donkey.

Paddington in Peru started filming at the beginning of this year and is expected to release towards the end of summer 2024.

