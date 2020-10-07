Overwatch free trial will be available to Nintendo Switch Online members from October 13

Nintendo Switch Online members will be able to try out a free trial of Overwatch from October 13.

The free trial is set to run for a week starting from Tuesday October 13 at 19:00 BST / 20:00 CEST / 11 am PDT until Tuesday October 20 at 23:59 local time. The extended demo period gives you the full version of the game as part of Nintendo's Game Trails programme, which lets members play selected titles for a limited time.

If you don't have a subscription and have yet to use your free 7-day trial of Nintendo Switch Online, you can also take advantage of the offer by using it up for the week. Just be sure to cancel it if you don't want to be charged later.

On 10/13 until 10/20 at 11:59 PM PST, #NintendoSwitchOnline members can experience the full version of @PlayOverwatch! Fight for the future in intense 6v6 team battles, using a mesmerizing lineup of heroes, weapons, and powers to claim victory!https://t.co/D6XNvODP5B pic.twitter.com/05EWzSjgJXOctober 6, 2020

Alongside the free play period, Overwatch: Legendary Edition is also going on sale on the Nintendo eShop from October 13, with a 50% discount off the price tag. The upgraded edition of Blizzard's team-based shooter released late last year, and bundles together the full game with Legendary, Epic Hero, and Origin Hero skins, along with a 3-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online. The edition came out the same time as the release of Overwatch on the Switch.

Members are able to download the game now ahead of the trial start date so you can make the most of the week-long run once it goes live. Even if you've played the game before on other platforms, this is a great opportunity to get a feel for how it plays out on Nintendo's console.

