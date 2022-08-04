Overwatch 2 won't get a third beta

That Overwatch 2 third beta isn't happening, according to Blizzard commercial leader and VP Jon Spector.

"We know players are eager to dive in and have seen questions about the possibility of a third public Beta. While we will continue testing OW2 daily internally, we're not planning any additional public Beta tests," Spector said in a Tweet (opens in new tab). "With all the valuable feedback we received from our alpha and 2 public beta tests, we will be focusing our efforts on launching the best game possible on Oct. 4."

It certainly seemed like a third beta was possible, considering there are three new heroes and two of them – Sojourn and Junker Queen – have already gotten betas starring them, not to mention that Nintendo Switch players have yet to see how the sequel will perform on their console.

In fact, I just wrote that Overwatch 2 needs another beta to give Switch players a chance to test it out, and to give support players some, well, support. But it seems Blizzard is happy with the feedback it's gotten so far, and since the game will follow a live-service model and technically launch in early access come October, it will continue to get updates post-launch.

I reached out to Blizzard PR for details regarding a plausible third beta but did not receive a comment for press time. Spector's statement is the first we've heard of Blizzard's extended beta plans.

Overwatch 2 will be a free-to-play game that will effectively replace the original game, so get in your 6v6 matches and DPS Doomfist strategies while you still can.

