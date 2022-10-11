Overwatch 2 suffers another DDoS attack and temporarily removes two heroes

Two Overwatch 2 heroes have been temporarily removed from the game due to them both having issues with their ability kits.

As revealed by the Overwatch Twitter account (opens in new tab), Bastion and Torbjörn will be temporarily unavailable in Overwatch 2 for the time being. The official word from Blizzard is: "Bastion and Torbjörn will be taking a quick trip to the workshop while we iron out a few bugs in their ability kits." Thankfully, only Bastion will be unavailable in all modes while Torbjörn will still be playable in Quick Play mode.

The pair's removal took place during some ' emergency maintenance (opens in new tab)' which appears to have lasted for only around an hour last night. It's possible that Bastion may have been removed from the game due to a major bug spotted by players yesterday which saw the hero turn into an unstoppable mortar cannon.

