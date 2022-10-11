Overwatch 2 suffers another DDoS attack and temporarily removes two heroes

Two Overwatch 2 heroes have been temporarily removed from the game due to them both having issues with their ability kits.
As revealed by the Overwatch Twitter account (opens in new tab), Bastion and Torbjörn will be temporarily unavailable in Overwatch 2 for the time being. The official word from Blizzard is: "Bastion and Torbjörn will be taking a quick trip to the workshop while we iron out a few bugs in their ability kits." Thankfully, only Bastion will be unavailable in all modes while Torbjörn will still be playable in Quick Play mode.
The pair's removal took place during some 'emergency maintenance (opens in new tab)' which appears to have lasted for only around an hour last night. It's possible that Bastion may have been removed from the game due to a major bug spotted by players yesterday which saw the hero turn into an unstoppable mortar cannon.
Shortly after this announcement, Blizzard revealed that it had been hit with another DDoS attack. As shared by Blizzard Customer support on Twitter (opens in new tab) this morning: "We are currently experiencing a DDoS attack, which may result in high latency and disconnections for some players. We are actively working to mitigate this issue."
If you haven't been keeping track, this is unfortunately the third DDos attack Blizzard has received since the launch of Overwatch 2, causing the sequel to have had a less-than-perfect launch. Thankfully, only an hour after it was first announced, it seems that Blizzard has been able to get a hold of the situation (opens in new tab) and that the game should be up and running again now.
But, as many have come to expect now, things still aren't 100% okay with Overwatch 2 right now. In fact, shortly after the game officially launched earlier this month, Blizzard actually issued an apology to players for Overwatch 2's rocky launch saying that "the launch has not met your, or our, expectations."
