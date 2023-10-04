Overwatch 2 Season 7 reverts several hero changes, completely reworks Sombra, and brings a massive Diablo 4 crossover

Blizzard has announced the details for Overwatch 2 Season 7, which launches next week with a host of Halloween-y additions, a major rework for Sombra, and reversions of several hero changes.

Season 7, officially titled Rise of Darkness, is set to launch October 10. In terms of new content, the big addition is the Trials of Sanctuary mode, a Diablo 4-themed co-op survival mode where you take on the forces of Lilith Moira, which include Azmodan Wrecking Ball and Butcher Roadhog. Naturally, the selectable heroes - Sombra, Zarya, Illari, Lifeweaver, Reinhardt, and Pharah - are all in their best Diablo cosplay, too.

But for longtime fans, the hero changes are likely to be of more interest. "Notable changes affect Mei, where we are rolling back the changes we first introduced in Season 5, bringing her back to her previous kit and no longer having the Deep Chill passive," Blizzard explains in its announcement. "We’re also partly reverting the changes to Zarya’s Projectile Barrier we introduced last season so that she can’t build up energy more quickly, but still has a faster cooldown to protect her allies."

Even bigger, however, is the rework for Sombra. Opportunist is gone, and Stealth is now her passive, turning you invisible and giving you increased move speed while out of combat. Translocator now instantly teleports you where you throw it. Her new ability, Virus, is a skill shot that deals damage over time, with bonus damage dealt to enemies affected by Hack.

On top of all that, a Roadhog rework is also on the way - but not until later in the season.

Overwatch League broadcasters are saying "thanks for the memories" after what might be the competition's final games.