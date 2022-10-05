Overwatch 2 queue times look to be improving following a rocky launch

Overwatch 2's queue times were massive at launch, but seem to be steadily improving for players around the world.

Yesterday, Overwatch 2 launched at precisely 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. BST, bringing the new generation of the hero shooter to players. As this Reddit (opens in new tab) post attests to though, the queue times were pretty huge at launch, with players queueing behind thousands of others for the chance to get into the game.

In the comments section underneath the original Reddit post, you can find a slew of other players recounting their experiences trying to access Overwatch 2. One player had to queue behind 40,000 players, while others weren't even able to queue at all, being immediately disconnected from the game every time they attempted to get in.

However, things seem to definitely be improving for hopeful Overwatch 2 players. Just this morning, for instance, we were able to get into the game in under five minutes of queueing, and on the Overwatch 2 subreddit (opens in new tab), the amount of boasts bemoaning queue times has sharply declined since yesterday evening.

All the queue times players experienced yesterday could be thanks to a DDoS attack on the Overwatch 2 servers. Shortly after the game launched yesterday, multiple Blizzard developers took to social media to announce the sequel was experiencing a "mass DDoS attack," with teams working incredibly hard to mitigate the issues caused.

Thankfully though, it definitely seems as though the Overwatch 2 servers have stabilized after this period of uncertainty. We likely have some incredibly hard-working Blizzard developers to thank for the swift recovery.

Check out our full Overwatch 2 review to see what we made of the sequel that might not be for everyone.