Overwatch 2 PvP reveal event: How to watch your first look at the new battle

You'll need to know how to watch the Overwatch 2 PvP first-look event to catch all of the updates and overhauls coming to the core of Blizzard's online shooter, and you're already in the right place.

The Overwatch 2 PvP event is set to air live on Twitch and YouTube starting at 12pm PDT / 3pm EDT / 8pm BST, and you can catch the whole presentation right here via the Twitch embed above.

Blizzard is teasing that the event will last about two hours and feature the first public exhibition of "new maps and major gameplay updates" for the sequel. Blizzard has largely focused on Overwatch 2's new permanent PvE modes in previous info drops, and this will be the first time we've gotten an extensive look at how PvP will handle in the sequel.

The presentation will be hosted by Overwatch League commentators Matt "Mr. X" Morello and Mitch "Uber" Leslie and feature appearances from Overwatch 2 developers, including new game director Aaron Keller , lead hero designer Geoff Goodman, and associate art director Dion Rogers. Keller said in the announcement for the event that all of the material Blizzard shows off is still in development and subject to change, and also that the company plans to share more info about Overwatch 2 PvP later this year.

