Overwatch 2 players seem to favour new incremental hero-unlocking rules

Many Overwatch 2 fans are showing their support for the introduction of incremental hero unlocking in the upcoming FPS.

Blizzard recently revealed that first-time players of Overwatch 2 will have to play around 100 matches to unlock all of the game's modes and characters. While this may seem like a lot of effort to some, this gradual rollout, which the developer has dubbed the first-time user experience (FTUE), has been largely welcomed by players.

In a post on the Overwatch subreddit (opens in new tab), fans have been praising the FTUE for a variety of reasons. Some think that having new characters to unlock will keep people coming back for more. "100 games for 32 heroes, that's roughly a new hero to try out every 3 matches," writes an Overwatch fan. "That sounds like a good way to keep players in that 'just one more game' mindset."

One Reddit user highlights how this system has the potential to keep things fairer for all. "Also seems like another good way to curb cheaters. The more you make new accounts grind for heroes, the less people are likely to keep making free accounts." Another user also puts this point across, albeit in a much more direct manner, writing, "RIP smurfs n hackers."

Others feel like the FTUE will help new players get to grips with the game without being confused and bewildered by too much choice. "I remember how it was kinda daunting for me to pick just one when I started playing, and that was when the game had 26 heroes," says user SoDamnGeneric. "35 and up, it's going to get crazy lol. Good way to keep people engaged without totally overwhelming them." User Nothingbutsocks seconds this, saying, "I also believe it's the better way to keep new players from overloading with characters and that this will be more helpful than hurtful."

It's worth also noting that FTUE only applies to brand-new accounts starting an Overwatch game from scratch, so if you've already played some of the original, you won't have these restrictions when Overwatch 2 arrives on October 4. The free-to-play sequel will replace Overwatch at launch, meaning you've only got a few more days to enjoy the first game before it's gone for good.

