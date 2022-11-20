Overwatch 2 is now transcribing voice chat in a bid to address "disruptive behavior"

Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard has updated its controversial "Defense Matrix" and begun rolling out an audio transcription feature in a bid to combat toxicity.

"The audio transcription feature has been added with a limited rollout for PC players in select countries," Blizzard explains via its recent Overwatch 2 (opens in new tab) patch notes (opens in new tab). "As a piece of our Defense Matrix initiative, audio transcriptions allow us to analyze a transcript from a temporary voice chat recording of a reported player.

"Players will now see a notification when entering voice chat for the first time during a play session indicating that voice chat may be recorded," the update continues. "Make sure you report as close to when disruptive behavior occurred to maximize this feature’s effectiveness.

Once you've reported someone, a "temporary audio recording will be used to make a text file transcript through speech-to-text programs" although Blizzard is quick to press that "no one listens to the temporary audio recording, which is quickly deleted after being transcribed".

"Transcriptions are only made for reports of disruptive behavior in public voice channels, which includes team and match chat - group “party” chat is excluded," the update concludes (thanks, TheGamer (opens in new tab)).

Setting up Overwatch 2 SMS protection on your linked Battle.net account is no longer a requirement to play if you’re a returning Overwatch 1 player. However, the security measure - which is part of the Defense Matrix (opens in new tab) initiative - means you can only play Overwatch 2 if you link a unique cell phone number to you Battle.net account, even if you play primarily on console. This has also caused a lot of players that paid for Overwatch 1 to lose access to Overwatch 2 because they can’t provide a phone number.

Blizzard recently admitted that Overwatch 2 queue times are longer than hoped primarily because support is unpopular (opens in new tab). Consequently, it's making changes in an effort to make the role more appealing. As Jordan oh-so-perfectly summarized, it sucks being an Overwatch 2 support player (opens in new tab), and since fewer people want to play that role, tank and DPS players are suffering long queues (opens in new tab) to get into matches. Now we're seeing Blizzard officially recognize the issue and at least start to talk about addressing it.

Executive producer Jared Neuss said queue times are "a very real, very consistent focus area for the team" and pledged to make playing support more fun. While he admits that there isn't a "silver bullet" that'll fix everything right away, there are "a LOT of ideas" being considered for upcoming seasons.

Blizzard also wants you to know that it knows you haven't been entirely happy with how Overwatch 2 has made the jump to free-to-play (opens in new tab), and they're making some changes to progression and implementing more free skins for events.