Overwatch 2 fans are worried about Brigitte after Mei is removed from the game

Overwatch 2 fans are growing increasingly concerned about Brigitte's future in the hero shooter following Mei, Bastion, and Torbjorn's temporary removal.

In case you missed it, on October 31 Blizzard announced that Mei is being put on ice in Overwatch 2 due to a bug . The Damage character was causing heroes to reach "unintended locations" so was removed from the game and isnt due to come back until November 15. It seems that fellow hero Kiriko is actually the one to blame for Mei's removal as it was an interaction between the two characters that caused Mei's bug.

This is the third time that an Overwatch 2 hero has been removed from the game since the sequel launched early last month. Aside from Mei, players have also had to deal without Bastion and Torbjorn in-game for a total of 15 days , after both characters also had issues that needed ironing out.

So why are fans worried about Brigitte? As demonstrated in this video (opens in new tab) (and evidenced in this Reddit post (opens in new tab)) the support character currently has a bug related to their shield and the accidental troublemaker Kiriko.

The way the bug works is that when Brigitte's shield is destroyed, it has a five-second cooldown and leaves the character with one HP. This is when Kiriko can come in and use her ultimate ability to recharge the shield. If this is done before it starts regenerating on its own though, the bug causes the shield to actually become invincible. Which isn't much fun for the other players in the game.

Considering Mei just got taken out due to her Kiriko-induced bug, fans are understandably concerned that Brigitte will suffer the same fate - as well as potentially Kiriko too. Unfortunately, Overwatch 2 hasn't had the most straightforward launch, with players still dealing with issues almost a month after it was released. Blizzard has apologized for Overwatch 2's rocky launch though and has tried to make it up to fans by offering a series of double XP weekends.