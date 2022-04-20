Overwatch 2 beta files contain reference to a Battle Pass

Overwatch 2 dataminers think they've found evidence of a Battle Pass.

Later this month, an Overwatch 2 beta is scheduled to go live for PC players, starting April 26. The beta might still be a few days away, but that hasn't stopped dataminers from combing through the demo's files, uncovering files linked to an unannounced Battle Pass for the sequel, as you can see via the screenshot just below.

OOO Look OW2 has a Battle Pass system pic.twitter.com/DoL9f5hqG7April 20, 2022 See more

This isn't even the first time a Battle Pass has been sighted for Overwatch 2. Earlier this month, a Blizzard senior UI concept artist revealed a mock up of the sequel's main menu, which included the option to peruse a Battle Pass. Activision Blizzard has never mentioned anything about a Battle Pass for the sequel so far.

Taking the current gaming landscape into account, would it really be surprising if Overwatch 2 had a Battle Pass? More new live service games launching over the past few years have the feature than not, including the likes of Call of Duty: Warzone, Halo Infinite, Apex Legends, Fortnite, and many other big players in the gaming industry.

The Battle Pass files aren't the only detail the dataminers uncovered from Overwatch 2's beta. The same dataminer as above claims to have discovered files making mention of PvE content for the sequel, pointing to the limited-time element from the first game making a return. Could we be playing against bots as well as other players in the forthcoming beta for Overwatch 2?

