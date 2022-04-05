Overwatch 2 could have a battle pass according to this concept art

A new piece of concept art for Overwatch 2 points to a potential battle pass for the new game.

As reported by Attack of the Fanboy (opens in new tab), Blizzard senior UI artist Jayson Kirby took to art sharing platform Artstation to post a concept image for what the next Overwatch entry's menu could look like

The menu, which heavily features Bastion, looks quite similar to the first Overwatch, with a Halloween Terror banner topping everything off, and your normal options like Play, Heroes, and Social. But there's also a curiosity in the list: "Battle Pass".

(Image credit: Artstation)

Blizzard hasn't announced anything of the sort, and Kirby has stressed on the image's caption that it's early conceptual work. Plus, it's worth mentioning that Kirby is no longer working on the project as of 2020. But it's notable that the menu option to potentially go and look at your battle pass progress either existed or could have at one point.

We could potentially find out if this is the case in the coming weeks, as Overwatch 2's closed beta is set to begin later this month. At that time, players will be able to interface with a new hero, new maps, and much more to explore.

In other Overwatch news, previously Overwatch 2 game director Aaron Keller admitted that the team had essentially made the wrong decision by fans to all but abandon new content creation for the original game. As a result, the team has a new approach to rolling out updates to Overwatch 2, with "the goal of far exceeding Overwatch's previous rate of content release."

Still, Overwatch 2 still has yet to receive a concrete release date despite a beta being on the way. That's likely to change soon, but nothing has been confirmed just yet.

Can't wait for the game to drop? Check out everything we know about Overwatch 2 so far.