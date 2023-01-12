Oscars 2023 predictions: who will win Best Picture, Best Director, and the acting awards?

Awards season is officially upon us. The Golden Globes may be in the rear-view mirror, but the Oscars are fast approaching. With so many big names being talked about, we’ve cut through the noise to offer up our own Oscars 2023 predictions in what feels like one of the most unpredictable lineups in recent memory.

It also promises to be one of the closest Best Picture races in years. The Academy’s decision to expand the shortlist to 10 movies in 2022 allows for the spotlight to shine on even more features – but there are a handful of frontrunners dominating the conversation as we approach March’s ceremony.

Below, we’ll run the rule over that and all the other major categories – Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Supporting Actress – from the event, including the big favorites, possible underdogs, and which movies and actors we think could be taking home gongs at the end of the night.

Best Picture

Good luck trying to call this one. There are three favorites to take home Best Picture this year, with The Fabelmans – Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical drama – currently leading the way with bookmakers. Seen as the traditionalist Academy pick (it's a movie about the love of cinema, which is essentially Academy catnip), it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the filmmaker’s latest release take home both the top prize and Best Director.

But there are two intriguing films with momentum behind them. The Banshees of Inisherin scooped up the Golden Globe for Best Comedy or Musical and is bolstered by a series of acclaimed acting performances, including Colin Farrell’s lead role as Padraic, that are picking up serious awards buzz. Come Oscar night, this could be the overwhelming favorite to land Best Picture – though we think The Fabelmans just edges it (for now) in the eyes of the Academy.

Everything Everywhere All at Once is perhaps the biggest fan favorite. While that often counts for naught by the time the name on the envelope is read out, it would be a feel-good story to see a film with a predominantly Asian cast (and, in Ke Huy Quan, an actor who was largely ignored by Hollywood for decades) to win Best Picture. The story of multiverse mayhem, though, may skew a little too high concept for the Academy.

As for the other contenders, Tár, All Quiet on the Western Front, Elvis, and Babylon should be among the leading names. Avatar: The Way of Water and Top Gun: Maverick – two of the most successful movies of all time at the box office – will also likely round out the Best Picture shortlist. Women Talking, The Woman King, Empire of Light, Living, Triangle of Sadness, and Aftersun can all expect to be vying for a place in the up-to-10-strong list but won’t trouble the winners.

Best Director

Steven Spielberg has been nominated a whopping seven times for Best Director. Expect his work on The Fabelmans, which has already won him a Golden Globe, to comfortably make it an eighth. Whether he takes home the award for the third time (having previously won for Schindler’s List and Saving Private Ryan) is another debate entirely.

The movie’s subject matter – loosely stemming from Spielberg’s own childhood – may sway the Academy, though the voters have tended to gravitate towards new voices in the past decade or so.

If that’s the case again, Everything Everywhere All at Once directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (AKA The Daniels) could win Best Director. In the wrong hands, their movie could have been a sprawling mess. It’s to the pair’s credit that they were not only able to emotionally anchor the film, but also bring out career-best performances from much of its cast.

Barring any real shocks, The Daniels and Spielberg should be the only realistic contenders. But we shouldn’t discount Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin), Todd Field (Tár), and Baz Luhrmann (Elvis), who each delivered extraordinary work in the past 12 months. Don’t be surprised to see James Cameron get a nod for his technical achievements on The Way of Water, while Sarah Polley’s Women Talking could see her crash the party – even if it’s long been the case that the Academy leans massively male-centric for its Best Director shortlists.

Best Actor

At one point, this felt like Brendan Fraser’s award to lose. His comeback performance as Charlie, a reclusive and obese English professor aiming to reconnect with his estranged daughter, in The Whale gained plenty of plaudits on the festival circuits in 2022.

Colin Farrell’s turn as Padraic, a man who is forced to confront the sudden end of a years-long friendship, in The Banshees of Inisherin has gained more traction as of late, however. A Golden Globe win has put in firmly in the box seat – and we think he’ll win come Oscars night.

The main rival to Farrell and Fraser is Austin Butler’s transformative performance in Elvis. Butler’s rich, physical portrayal never fell into impression territory and his subtle tweaks as Elvis’ health worsened could tip the scales in his favor as the Academy tends to go for historical figures in a close-run race (see: Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury, Gary Oldman as Winston Churchill, and many, many more besides that).

Other actors who should crop up on the shortlist include Bill Nighy (Living) and Adam Sandler (Hustle), who both picked up Screen Actors Guild nominations, as well as Hugh Jackman (The Son), Paul Mescal (Aftersun), and potentially even a place for Tom Cruise (Top Gun: Maverick).

Best Actress

As is fast becoming a running theme for this year’s Oscars, the award for Best Actress is seemingly only between a couple of names – with no real outright favorite.

Cate Blanchett and her virtuoso performance as fictional composer Lydia Tár has won plaudits from across the industry, though Michelle Yeoh is currently running her close thanks to her role as a mother who has to navigate the multiverse in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Going by recent trends, Blanchett’s role feels a little more in tune – pun not intended – with what the Academy wants from a Best Actress winner: a singular, film-carrying performance filled with trauma, strife, and chewy dialogue. Crucially, it exists in that little Oscars bubble a little away from the mainstream glare which, again, makes it feel like the perfect fit.

But if anyone can smash expectations, it’s Michelle Yeoh. Her decades-long career in Hollywood has been building up to a moment like this and, with Blanchett winning in 2013, it might be Yeoh’s turn to get her flowers.

Elsewhere, we would be shocked if Viola Davis didn’t make the cut for The Woman King. The biopic Till, sadly, didn’t gain as much attention as the likes of Tár, otherwise Danielle Deadwyler’s Mamie Till could have been spoken about in the same breath as her peers. Still, she should be among the nominees, while early favorite Ana de Armas (Blonde) could sneak onto the shortlist for her take on Marilyn Monroe.

Best Supporting Actor

There won’t be a dry eye in the house if Ke Huy Quan takes home Best Supporting Actor for Everything Everywhere All at Once. On the night, it could also be the first sign of a surprising EEAAO sweep – something to keep an eye on. Quan's the firm favorite following his Golden Globes victory.

The Banshees of Inisherin is blessed with wonderful talent, so it’s no surprise to see Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan talked about as a pair of actors with big chances. If they both make the cut, however, then there’s a chance votes could be split between the duo, cementing Quan’s victory.

The trio’s fellow Screen Actors Guild nominees Paul Dano (The Fablemans) and Eddie Redmayne (The Good Nurse) will probably round out the list in a category that should see little to no real surprises.

Best Supporting Actress

Might Marvel pick up its first-ever acting Oscar? Angela Bassett stole the show as fiery Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, threading the needle between an isolated ruler and a grieving mother to outstanding effect.

Bassett is the hot favorite in some corners, though Kerry Condon is outstanding in the Banshees of Inisherin and the movie is already on the lips of many voters, whereas Wakanda Forever has gone predominantly missing from awards chatter. Everything Everywhere All at Once pair Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu should also be nominated as, too, should Hong Chau (The Whale).

Curious as to who has already won big this awards season? Here's the list of Golden Globes 2023 winners, plus a look ahead to the movie release dates you need to know about this year.