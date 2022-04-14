New set photos from Nolan's Oppenheimer picture Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. suited and booted

Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. have been spotted looking sharp on the set of Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

The film is a biopic of J. Robert Oppenheimer, who is credited as the father of the atomic bomb. Murphy plays the scientist himself, while Downey Jr. is the Atomic Energy Commission chairman Lewis Strauss, who was a major force in Oppenheimer's security clearance being revoked.

In the pictures, which you can see below, Murphy wears a hat and suspenders, and a gray-haired Downey Jr. is similarly dressed.

Oppenheimer has an absolutely massive cast, with just about everyone you can think of joining the line-up. Deep breath: Kenneth Branagh, Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, Gary Oldman, Gustaf Skarsgård, Matt Damon, Jason Clarke, Jack Quaid, Michael Angarano, Rami Malek, Josh Hartnett, James D'Arcy, Josh Peck, Dane DeHaan, Tony Goldwyn, David Dastmalchian, Matthias Schweighöfer, Benny Safdie, Alex Wolff, Alden Ehrenreich, and (somehow) more are all part of the cast. Phew.

The film is Nolan's next project after 2020's Tenet, which released amid the pandemic. Universal has described Oppenheimer as an epic thriller that "thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it." With such a stacked cast, and with Nolan behind the camera, the film is shaping up to be something very special indeed.

Oppenheimer will also be a theatrical exclusive, and is slated to release July 21, 2023. In the meantime, check out our roundup of all of 2022's major movie release dates to see what this year has in store for us.