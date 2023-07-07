Oppenheimer is Christopher Nolan’s "best movie by far" according to Benny Safdie

Uncut Gems director and actor Benny Safdie has high praise for Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. The actor, who plays physicist Edward Teller in the upcoming movie said it’s the auteur’s best yet.

Posting a new look at his character on Instagram, he wrote: "A brand new look at Edward Teller post Nuke test! I got to see the movie recently, and I can tell you with certainty: This is Chris’ best movie by far. It’s got everything firing on all cylinders."

This is certainly a big statement given Nolan’s impressive back catalogue of classics. The Dark Knight, Inception, Dunkirk, and Memento are among some of his best-loved so it’s very exciting that Oppenheimer may rival them.

The movie focuses on the story of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who was instrumental in the development of the atomic bomb. Cillian Murphy plays Oppenheimer, Emily Blunt plays his wife, Kitty, Matt Damon is Leslie Groves, and Robert Downey Jr. plays Lewis Strauss. Other members of the star-studded cast include Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Josh Hartnett, and Kenneth Branagh.

Oppenheimer isn’t out for a few weeks yet, but some other early reviews have been similarly glowing. The co-author of the memoir it’s based on called it, "a stunning artistic achievement". Meanwhile, Nolan himself said that some audience members "can’t speak" when they walk out of the screening.

You can still buy our Oppenheimer issue right here ahead of the movie’s release on July 21, 2023. For more upcoming movies, here’s our round-up of all the 2023 movie release dates.