One Piece showrunner also wants Jamie Lee Curtis in season 2

It's not just One Piece fans who want Jamie Lee Curtis in the recently announced season 2 – the series showrunner Matt Owens is also on board with the fan-casting.

The actor herself seems keen to take on the role of Doctor Kureha, too, taking to Instagram to share a piece of fan art depicting herself as the character. "ONCE the STRIKE against the greed of the AMTPT is SETTLED with a FAIR CONTRACT, I will lobby along with the growing fan frenzy to become Doctor Kureha in @onepiecenetflix," she wrote, referring to the ongoing actors' strike.

"Mommy dearest, that's why we sent you that figure!" Owens commented on the post. "No need to lobby. Once we get what we deserve and get back to work let's talk!" The comment has nearly 6,000 likes at the time of writing, so it's safe to say that viewers are definitely supportive .

In the original anime, Kureha is an elderly doctor (or witch, depending on who you talk to) who works on Drum Island, and an ally of Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) and the Straw Hats. She's also the mentor of Tony Tony Chopper – whose live-action season 2 introduction was teased in Netflix's renewal announcement.

This isn't the first time Curtis has mentioned One Piece, either. "Maybe I can be Kureha," she said during a red carpet interview at last year's Oscars ceremony, before the live-action Netflix show had even been released.

