One of the first open-world games ever is getting a sequel 25 years later, and you can play its demo during Steam Next Fest

The sequel to one of the first open-world games ever is just over a month away, and you can play its demo now as part of Steam Next Fest.

Outcast - A New Beginning comes 25 years after Appeal's Outcast from 1999 , and open-world games have come a long way in that time. The sequel brings protagonist Cutter Slade back to the gorgeous alien world of Adelpha where he'll need to help the Talans, go up against invading robot forces, and save the entire planet again. If you were a fan of the original, the good news is that the same team at Appeal has returned to work on the project all these years later - including the original game's composer Lennie Moore.

In the game, players will "have total control to approach the story at your own pace" in the non-linear open world, according to its Steam page . They'll also have the chance to do things like use jetpacks, create weapons by combining different modules, and experience ancient Talan powers.

For those that may be a little too young to remember Outcast, it's considered one of the first 3D games to feature non-linear gameplay, free-roaming environments, combat against reactive AI, voice acting, symphonic music, and over 20 hours worth of gameplay. Now, this feels like the bare minimum, but 1999 was a simpler time.

Outcast - A New Beginning is set to release on March 15, 2024, and will be available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. If you just can't wait until then, you can pre-purchase the game now for a discounted price (via Steam). You can also keep busy until then by playing the upgraded version of Outcast from 2014.

This is just one of the exciting demos available during Steam Next Fest. We've also had fun playing ore-collecting mining roguelike Bore Blasters , cozy coffee shop sim Capybarista , wild story-driven game Indika , and many more.