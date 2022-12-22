One of the best SNES games ever just added online co-op for the first time

TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection just got its first major update, and it adds online co-op to one of the best SNES games of all time.

I'm talking, of course, about TMNT 4: Turtles in Time, a game many of you no-doubt remember playing with your friends and family on the floor in front of the TV because the SNES controllers didn't reach the couch. I still play this iconic beat 'em up every time I visit my favorite retro arcade, and it's been available via The Cowabunga Collection since August.

While its legacy as a couch co-op brawler will no doubt live on, you can now play Turtles in Time with friends across the world with the newly added online multiplayer feature, added as part of the Cowabunga Collection's first big update. Turtles in Time online co-op is undoubtedly the biggest highlight of the update, but there's a ton of new stuff across the thirteen classic Turtles games included in the collection.

New tips and tricks have been added to the in-game strategy guides, and fully customizable button mapping has been added as well. There are also new screen filters for the Game Boy games, as well as plenty of smaller quality-of-life changes and bug fixes.

Turtles in Time is the only game in the collection getting online play in this update, but Nintendo said in a press release that the also-radical TMNT 3: The Manhattan Project will be getting online play "in a future update."

