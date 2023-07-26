One of Scarlet and Violet's worst Pokemon could become a competitive powerhouse

Brambleghast sucked in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, but it's becoming a powerhouse on the competitive scene.

As competitive Pokemon expert WolfeyVGC explains in the video below, the Pokemon World Championships tournament could get shaken up this year by an unlikely competitor. This would be none other than Brambleghast, a low-tier Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet - styled after a tumbleweed, it's just as fragile as you'd expect - that's seen its fortunes rise over the past few months.

It's all centred around Pokemon Home's integration for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, which first came about earlier this year. The app means a vast number of new Pokemon can be transferred to Scarlet and Violet, effectively overhauling the competitive scene with tonnes of new 'mons to choose from and battle with.

As such, the competitive scene has been thrown into chaos, and a deadly duo has emerged: Urshifu and Tornadus. The duo are damn near unbeatable with their combination of attacks, since Urshifu can pierce through Protect barriers, and guarantee three critical hits with its Surging Strikes move.

Tornadus buffs Urshifu with its Tailwind ability, meaning its ally nearly always gets to move first for the next four moves. In short, there's effectively no way to counter these two Pokemon, especially while the competitive scene is in chaos from Pokemon Home's introduction.

Enter Brambleghast. Because it's a Grass and Ghost-type Pokemon, it's resistant to Urshifu's powerful Water-type Surging Strikes move, and entirely immune to any Fighting or Normal moves, which also happen to be important for Urshifu. Brambleghast can also counter wind attacks with built-in abilities, rendering Tornadus near-useless. You can check out the video above for an in-depth look at why Brambleghast could be about to rock the competitive Pokemon scene.

We'll find out just how impactful the creature is next month, when the Pokemon World Championships take place in Yokoyama, Tokyo from August 11 to 13.

