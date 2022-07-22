One of our favorite gaming laptop deals of the year is back - and it's just $699.99

Dell is well known for its affordable gaming laptop deals on the G15 machine. However, there's one discount that stands above the rest whenever it pops up. This $469 saving on the RTX 3050 Ti Dell G15 gives us a super low $699.99 sales price (opens in new tab) on the lower mid-range machine - far better than the $1,168.99 MSRP.

This is one of our favorite gaming laptop deals of the year, but it only hits the shelves for a few days at a time. We usually only see the base RTX 3050 card in Dell G15 gaming laptop deals at this price point, and often with 256GB of SSD storage (compared to today's 512GB). You'll also find an i5-11260H processor and 8GB RAM under the hood.

Finding an RTX 3050 Ti GPU in such a well-priced laptop is no easy feat. The crowds tend to flock to this particular saving whenever it's live, so we'd recommend interested parties get involved sooner rather than later. This is a particularly strong price on the best gaming laptop for sheer value, so we wouldn't hang around here. The spec is perfect for anyone after an entry-level machine but doesn't want to sacrifice too much performance from the latest and greatest games.

