One of our favorite Black Friday gaming laptop deals is still on sale today

Best Buy has continued with its gaming laptop deals including a great price on the 14-inch Asus ROG Zephyrus rig. Currently priced at $899.99 (was $1,399.99) (opens in new tab), it was one of our favorite picks during Black Friday and we're pleased to see it still on sale at $500 off the usual price. While the 14-inch display may not appeal to everyone, the rest of its specs are more than good enough with 16GB RAM and a RTX 3060 in a price range where we're more likely to see 8GB RAM and a GeForce RTX 3050. Live with the smaller screen and you'll be delighted at this price.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus is packing an AMD Ryzen 7 5000 Series processor along with 16GB RAM, GeForce RTX 3060 and 512GB SSD. In this price range, it's always good to see a reliable 512GB of space rather than the fairly limited 256GB that can pop up in these gaming laptop deals. Asus often features among our look at the best gaming laptops for good reason. The company knows how to get the details right such as by using a full HD panel with a 144Hz refresh rate to cut down on the risk of motion blur. 300 nits of brightness is useful when outdoors too. An intelligent cooling system helps keep the laptop cool while you game too. Having stuck around when other gaming laptop deals have dropped off a little at this stage, the Asus ROG Zephyrus is an attractive option if you want a gaming laptop without spending a fortune.

You'll find more information on the Asus ROG Zephyrus below, as well as plenty more gaming laptop deals further down the page.

