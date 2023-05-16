One of 2022's PS5 highlights looks set for an Xbox launch

Cat adventure game Stray looks to be coming to Xbox platforms.

As first reported earlier today by Eurogamer (opens in new tab), 2022's hit feline adventure Stray has been rated for release on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One platforms. The rating was handed out by the Entertainment Software Rating Board, the sole ratings board for North American audiences.

Ojo!#Stray aparece listado para #Xbox One y Series X y S en #ESRB 👀 pic.twitter.com/WZg0vFdhb2May 16, 2023 See more

The ESRB's rating for Stray gives it an 'E' rating for Everyone 10+, due to animated blood and fantasy violence. "Players sometimes encounter parasitic blobs/mice-like bots that can attack and kill the cat," the rating reads, pretty accurately summing up some of the more perilous moments in Stray.

The North American ratings board tends to be a pretty accurate source of information for game launches, given it's an official ratings board and all that. Take the new Stray rating as a near-guarantee of the game coming to Xbox platforms in the near future.

Stray originally debuted in July 2022 on PS5 and PS4, as a PlayStation console exclusive. It's possible that Sony secured a year-long exclusivity deal for the game, not unlike their six-month exclusivity deal with Square Enix for Final Fantasy 16. Stray could well be launching on Xbox consoles in July, then.

Check out our glowing Stray review to see why we showered the cat game with praise and awarded it four and a half out of five stars last year at launch.

