Once Upon a Time in Hollywood book will include Quentin Tarantino’s script for a (fictional) TV show

Details of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’s upcoming hardback release have been revealed – including an original script from director Quentin Tarantino.

While the novelization is already out, the new version will include a handful of pieces of ancillary materials that might make Tarantino diehards go for a double-dip.

That includes (via EW) a complete script for an episode of Bounty Law, the fictional western that featured Leonardo DiCaprio’s Rick Dalton as its star. The novelization also comes packed with "never-before-seen photos from the set and posters and other memorabilia from Rick Dalton's career” as well as a Mad Magazine parody of Bounty Law.

Tarantino’s script isn’t just something to keep him busy. Last year, the director told Deadline he had plans to direct five episodes of Bounty Law.

"As far as the Bounty Law shows, I want to do that, but it will take me a year and a half," he said. "I ended up writing five half-hour episodes. So I’ll do them, and I will direct all of them."

It might be some time before that comes to pass, however. Tarantino has lots of fingers in lots of pies: there was the Star Trek movie (featuring gangsters and time travel) that hasn’t come to fruition, while he’s also talked about his ideas for Kill Bill 3. Then, there’s the fabled 10th movie before the filmmaker’s retirement. That’s still up in the air – but, now, there’s always Bounty Law to fall back on.

