Yes, it's true – Oddworld: Soulstorm is coming to Xbox consoles.

In a brief, blink-and-you'll-miss-it 25 second teaser, Abe unwraps a glowing secret. We've seen this particular footage before in other trailers from the fan-favorite platformer, only this time, the glow is not golden, but instead gives off a familiar green glow while the voiceover says: "they've always known you would come".

Though the reveal wasn't exactly what you'd call explicit – and developer Oddworld Inhabitants has yet to date when the game will arrive on Xbox, or add the Xbox logo it Soulstorm's official website – the news finally confirms the game's move to Xbox, rumors of which began to swirl back in June when a listing for Oddworld: Soulstorm popped up on the USA's Entertainment Software Rating Board's database .

As we reported at the time, no one knew Oddworld: Soulstorm was coming to Microsoft consoles at all – let alone so soon – until an eagle-eyed fan spotted the listing on the USA's Entertainment Software Rating Board. It further confirmed a listing that had also popped up on Brazil's advisory rating board, too, specifying a release on PC, PS4, PS5 , and Xbox One, even though it was released as a Sony console-exclusive in April 2021 as a freebie for PS Plus subscribers.

Described as a '2.9D' platformer, Oddworld: Soulstorm is a reboot of 1998's Oddworld: Abe's Exoddus. Last month, series creator Lorne Lanning announced he was "proud" of the title after successive updates had seen the game be "refined on all platforms".

"We made a commitment to our community on [release day] April 6 that we would continue working on Oddworld: Soulstorm," Lanning said at the time. "In return, they have been amazing. They have provided us with valuable feedback that helped us find, recreate, and fix issues/squash bugs. We have released seven updates since our initial release."