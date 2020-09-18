Observer: System Redux is a PS5 and Xbox Series X launch title

Bloober Team has revealed that its upcoming sci-fi horror title Observer: System Redux is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X as a next-gen launch title.

System Redux is a remastered and expanded version of 2017's Observer, complete with three substantial new missions, 4k resolution, and next-gen tech like ray-tracing and HDR lighting. If you want to see how the graphics compare to the original, here's a neat little comparison from GameSpot.

"Making Observer: System Redux available for next-gen console players has been a huge focus for the team," said Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babineo. "Now that both the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 release dates are out there, we can finally share our release date news. We know next-gen pricing is a major concern for our fans and we feel that releasing all the new content and upgrades in Observer: System Redux at the same cost as the original Observer is a great way to stay close with our community."

Bloober Team is known for developing Layers of Fear, Layers of Fear 2, and Blair Witch, with an entirely new horror game called The Medium set for release on Xbox Series X in December. Here's a great write-up from GamesRadar's Josh West on how The Medium channels Silent Hill to bring psychological horror into next-gen.

