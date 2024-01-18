"Nothing to see here": the trademark dispute between GTA 6 and Alan Wake parent companies was already settled last year

The trademark dispute between Take-Two Interactive and Remedy Entertainment over the letter 'R' was already settled in 2023, according to one of the companies involved.

"There is nothing to see here – this was a discussion between our teams that was resolved entirely and amicably late last year," a Remedy representative tells journalist Stephen Totilo. "The legal filing was simply an initial formality, and Remedy and Take-Two continue to work together in partnership."

UPDATE: A Remedy rep tells me: "There is nothing to see here – this was a discussion between our teams that was resolved entirely and amicably late last year.""The legal filing was simply an initial formality, and Remedy and Take-Two continue to work together in partnership." https://t.co/j1NgQCkE15January 18, 2024 See more

News of an issue between Remedy and Take-Two hit the internet earlier this week, when a trademark dispute in the United Kingdom was discovered on online filing sites. The dispute raised plenty of eyebrows since it was, in essence, a dispute over the letter 'R,' with Take-Two suggesting that there's "a likelihood of confusion on the part of the public" with how similar the Remedy logo is to that of GTA 6 developer Rockstar Games. And, I mean, the logos are similar - but it's the letter 'R,' man. How different could you make it?

In any case, it seems based on this statement that there's nothing to worry about, everybody's friends, and Remedy can go right on using the letter 'R' for its logo. This version of the Remedy logo was introduced in April 2023, with the company saying "it was time to update and redefine our visual identity to bring more consistency, showcase our evolution over the years, and better express our vision of today's Remedy."

Check out our Alan Wake 2 review if you missed out on Remedy's 2023 banger.