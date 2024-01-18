"Nothing to see here": the trademark dispute between GTA 6 and Alan Wake parent companies was already settled last year

By Dustin Bailey
published

The dispute has been remedied

GTA 6 trailer screenshots
(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

The trademark dispute between Take-Two Interactive and Remedy Entertainment over the letter 'R' was already settled in 2023, according to one of the companies involved.

"There is nothing to see here – this was a discussion between our teams that was resolved entirely and amicably late last year," a Remedy representative tells journalist Stephen Totilo. "The legal filing was simply an initial formality, and Remedy and Take-Two continue to work together in partnership."

See more

News of an issue between Remedy and Take-Two hit the internet earlier this week, when a trademark dispute in the United Kingdom was discovered on online filing sites. The dispute raised plenty of eyebrows since it was, in essence, a dispute over the letter 'R,' with Take-Two suggesting that there's "a likelihood of confusion on the part of the public" with how similar the Remedy logo is to that of GTA 6 developer Rockstar Games. And, I mean, the logos are similar - but it's the letter 'R,' man. How different could you make it?

In any case, it seems based on this statement that there's nothing to worry about, everybody's friends, and Remedy can go right on using the letter 'R' for its logo. This version of the Remedy logo was introduced in April 2023, with the company saying "it was time to update and redefine our visual identity to bring more consistency, showcase our evolution over the years, and better express our vision of today's Remedy."

Check out our Alan Wake 2 review if you missed out on Remedy's 2023 banger. 

Dustin Bailey
Dustin Bailey
Staff Writer

Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.