Robert Eggers' Nosferatu, starring Nicholas Hoult and Lily-Rose Depp, gets festive release date

Get your festive fangs out, Robert Eggers' Nosferatu has staked its claim in 2024's movie slate. The vampire flick, which stars the likes of Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult and Lily-Rose Depp, is set to release on December 25, 2024, adding a touch of gothic horror to the holiday season.

Jordan Peele's next outing, which has yet to be titled, will land in theaters on the same day. As it stands, the films will share cinema screens with Disney's live-action Lion King follow-up Mufasa and Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which are both coming out on December 20.

"The audacious filmmaking of Robert Eggers is always a gift for fans, and we can promise that his Nosferatu is planning quite the Christmas feast," Focus Features chairman Peter Kujawski said in a statement shared with Deadline.

Inspired by the 1922 silent film of the same name, Eggers' Nosferatu will explore the obsession between a haunted young woman and the devilish bloodsucker infatuated with her, which leads to all sorts of untold terrors. Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, Simon McBurney round out the supporting cast, alongside Eggers' frequent collaborators Ralph Ineson (The Witch) and Willem Dafoe (The Northman).

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Rob [Eggers] has wanted to make Nosferatu since he was eight years old and he did a play of it as well when he was in high school, so it's been a passion project of his for a long time," Hoult previously told the Inside Total Film podcast, while promoting Dracula-based horror-comedy Renfield back in April.

"Honestly, I wasn't looking to go back into the vampire world again, but his style and tone are just so completely the opposite of this film, and I'm such a fan of his work that I'm excited to be in his world and watching him and learning from him. I think the film could be really special, so I'm excited for people to see it."

While we wait for Nosferatu to release on December 25, 2024