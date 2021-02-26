No Time to Die gets new, earlier UK release date

The UK release date for No Time to Die has changed again – but this time, believe it or not, it's not another delay.

Now, the long-awaited James Bond movie is set to release on September 30 in the UK, Deadline reports – eight days before its October 8 release in the US. Previous movies in the franchise like Spectre and Skyfall also made their debut in the UK roughly a week before their US release date.

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, Daniel Craig’s last outing as Bond will see him joined by the new 007 Lashana Lynch as he comes out of retirement to face off against Rami Malek’s villain, Safin. Meanwhile, the supporting cast includes Ralph Fiennes, Ana de Armas, Naomie Harris, Léa Seydoux, and Ben Whishaw.

The movie has been blighted by delays since the start of the pandemic, with an original release date all the way back in April 2020. It was then pushed back to November 2020, then April 2021, and now fall 2021. These delays have reportedly been costing MGM millions of dollars , so the studio was determined to keep the movie on track for a theatrical release to recoup these costs.

However, it was recently announced that No Time to Die will be coming to US streamer Paramount Plus 45 days after its theatrical release , although there's no word yet on an international VOD release.