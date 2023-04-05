No Man's Sky adds a new starship class today

The next big update for No Man's Sky launches today, and it's boasting a whole range of new starships, corrupt planets, enemy types, and more.

No Man's Sky might've just launched on PSVR 2 last month, but Hello Games is already rolling out a brand new update today on April 5. This update is dubbed 'Interceptor,' and arguably its headline feature is the Interceptor starship class, which Hello Games is calling "our most varied Starship to date."

These new ships are utilizing Sentinel technology, and feature Anti-Gravity Well and Crimson Core functions. There's even new Sentinel Multi-Tools and a large winged Sentinel jetpacks to obtain in the Interceptor update for No Man's Sky, the latter of which especially should be pretty wild to use.

Interceptors can be found on strange new worlds which have been overtaken by corruption, with weird crystals jutting from the ground. These planets are bathed in a weird purple haze, and it's your job to cut through the mystery surrounding them and salvage whatever you can.

Appropriately, Corrupted Drones make their debut in No Man's Sky in the new update, armed to the teeth with flamethrowers. There's also menacing new spider-like creatures to encounter, as well as their smaller (but no less menacing) crab-like children to deal with.

There's also a slate of improvements for No Man's Sky in the Interceptor update, in particular for the new PSVR 2 version. The Interceptor update will be out later today on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and finally Nintendo Switch systems for everyone to enjoy.

