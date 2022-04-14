No Man's Sky dev's new game would feel impossible even with "a thousand people working on it"

No Man's Sky studio's next game is sounding incredibly ambitious.

Speaking to IGN earlier this week, Hello Games studio managing director Sean Murray spoke about the developer's next project. "For a while now we've been working on something pretty ambitious in the background," the No Man's Sky creative director said.

"Similar to No Man's Sky, it's the kind of project that even if we had a thousand people working on it, it'd still seem impossible," he continued With Murray speaking on the ambitous nature of Hello Games' next project, it's hard not to naturally draw comparisons to No Man's Sky, and how Murray talked up the game at the time.

Prior to its launch in 2016, Murray talked up No Man's Sky as being a shared universe, a feature many found to be ultimately missing from the final release, and were also underwhelmed with various other aspects, such as crashes and the time it took to reach the centre of the galaxy, the objective of the entire game.

Fast forward roughly six years, and No Man's Sky is light years from where it first began, having received a grand total of 19 significant updates since launch in 2016, each one bringing various gameplay changes and improvements with it. Just this week for example, the Outlaws update overhauled spacefaring combat and even added new AI pilots to assist you in battle.

Hello Games isn't done with No Man's Sky either, despite this new ambitious game. Just earlier this year, Murray himself said that the spacefaring game wasn't finished "by a long shot," pointing to further updates and improvements yet to come. Whatever's next for Hello Games, and however ambitious it might be, No Man's Sky will continue to improve.

A No Man's Sky Nintendo Switch edition is even on the way later this year.