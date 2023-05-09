Nintendo has no plans to release new hardware in 2023

The Switch is getting on in years, and sales are starting to slow, but Nintendo is in no rush to release any new hardware.

As reported by Bloomberg (opens in new tab), Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa has confirmed that the company has no plans to release either new or upgraded hardware during the current fiscal year, dashing fans' hopes of getting either the rumoured Nintendo Switch Pro or a full-blown successor to the innovative hybrid gaming system before March 31, 2024.

This comes after the company's latest earning's report, which revealed it sold 17.97 million Switch units during the 12 months to March 31, 2023. This marks a 22% decline in sales compared to the same period last year. The reason for the drop, according to the report, is a shortage of semiconductors which impacted production, as well as reduced sales during the holiday season.

Acknowledging the slowdown in sales of the Switch, Furukawa told Bloomberg, "Sustaining the Switch's sales momentum will be difficult in its seventh year. Our goal of selling 15 million unit this fiscal year is a bit of stretch. But we will do our best to bolster demand going into the holiday season so that we can achieve the goal."

These new figures bring lifetime sales of Switch consoles to 125.65 million, and software sales have just surpassed 1 billion. While Nintendo may not anticipate a surge in hardware sales this year, we'll likely see software sales get a boost when the long-awaited The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom finally releases this Friday.

