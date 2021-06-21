Nier Replicant is $15 off on PS4 and Xbox One and you can play it on your new-gen console too

A surprise Prime Day deal for Nier Replicant has given the remastered action game a healthy $15 discount just two months after its release. The PS4 and Xbox One versions are available at this reduced price, and both versions are also playable on their new-gen counterparts (with the PS5 and Xbox Series X delivering higher frame rates and shortened load times).

There's just one small catch: you'll need to try the one-month Amazon Prime free trial to take advantage of this deal, assuming you aren't a Prime subscriber yourself. This discount is only available to Prime subs, but if you've never used the one-month Prime trial, you can easily get around that to take advantage of this deal and others like it during this year's Prime Day sale. You can check the full promotional terms here.

Nier Replicant PS4 | $59.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Experience the updated and expanded version of Nier, otherwise known as Nier: Gestalt, the dramatic action game that paved the way for Nier: Automata. With improved combat, more story content, and overhauled graphics, this is the premier way to dive into Nier's origins.

Nier Replicant is much more than just a remaster, but it's so authentic that it doesn't feel right to call it a reboot. It's a great fit for fans of the original game as well as those who got into the series with Nier: Automata. View Deal

Released on April 22, Nier Replicant was initially described as a "version up" by original director Yoko Taro. However, in a conversation with our friends at Play magazine , producer Yosuke Saito clarified that the very bones of the game have been retooled for modern platforms. Combat was updated using Nier: Automata's stylish action as a reference, additional voice work was added in, music was rearranged and rerecorded, and scenes cut from the original game were added back in.

"To be honest, I think that it has evolved into so much more than a simple version up," Saito said.