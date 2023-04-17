Nicolas Cage reveals his favorite Nicolas Cage movies

Nicolas Cage has revealed his top five movies that he's starred in – and they're a varied bunch.

"I’m going to start with Pig, that’s my favorite movie I’ve ever made," Cage said during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (opens in new tab). "I love Mandy, the movie Panos Cosmatos directed. I love Bringing Out the Dead, which Martin Scorsese directed, and I loved Bad Lieutenant, which Werner Herzog directed. And I loved a movie called Joe that David Gordon Green directed."

Pig, directed by Michael Sarnoski and released in 2021, sees Cage play a former chef from the fine dining world who's now a reclusive truffle hunter but must return to his former life when his beloved pig is stolen. As for the other movies he mentions, 2018's Mandy is an action-horror movie that sees Cage on a surreal '80s-set revenge rampage, while he plays a depressed New York City paramedic in the 1999 psychological drama Bringing Out the Dead.

Meanwhile, in the 2009 black comedy Bad Lieutenant, Cage plays a New Orleans police officer opposite Eva Mendes, and 2013's Joe sees him as a man protecting a 15-year-old boy from his abusive father.

This mixed bag of movies exemplifies Cage's diverse career, which spans from his debut role in 1982's teen comedy Fast Times at Ridgemont High to the recently released vampire flick Renfield, in which he plays Dracula.

Renfield is in theaters now. For more on the movie, check out our interviews with leading man Nicholas Hoult and unlikely villain Ben Schwartz.