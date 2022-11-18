Nicholas Hoult teases Nicolas Cages's "original" Dracula

Nicholas Hoult recently teased his upcoming horror-comedy Renfield, praising Nicolas Cage's performance as the iconic Count Dracula.

"To get to work with him whilst he was playing Dracula, I don’t think there’s two more iconic things than Dracula and Nic Cage," Hoult told The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab). "As a person, he’s such a pure soul to be around, and I’m excited for people to see what he’s done. It’s original, but it’s steeped in a lot of history, Dracula history and folklore. So it’s exciting, even though it’s a very bizarre, elevated tone for an action-comedy."

Hoult stars as Renfield, a servant to Cage's Count Dracula who decides there's more to life after falling in love with a traffic officer. Behind-the-scenes photos were released back in March. Renfield first appeared in Bram Stoker's original Dracula novel and made his first on-screen appearance in 1931's Dracula as a real estate agent who becomes overpowered by the Count following a work trip to Transylvania.

This modern-day retelling of Stoker's classic is directed by The Lego Movie and forthcoming Nightwing director Chris McKay, from a script written by Rick and Morty and Community writer Ryan Ridley – which was based on an original story by comic book writer Robert Kirkman, best known as the co-creator of The Walking Dead.

Renfield is set to hit theaters in North America on April 14, 2023. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2022 and beyond, or, skip right to the good stuff with our roundup of movie release dates.