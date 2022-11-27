Cyber Monday Oculus Quest 2 deals live: all the latest savings on the Meta headset

Cyber Monday Oculus Quest 2 discounts have taken the baton from Friday's offerings now, and we're still seeing some of the biggest savings yet on the Meta headset. Not only that, but accessories are also widely discounted right now, so whether you're diving in for the first time or you've already got your setup down you'll find plenty of price cuts up for grabs this weekend. We've been tracking these offers all the way through the week, and as we round the corner to the final wave of sales things aren't slowing down.

From official to third party straps and chargers to excellent bundles on the headset itself, this year's Cyber Monday Oculus Quest 2 deals certainly aren't disappointing this weekend. This will likely be your last chance to secure the best offers we've seen all year, so it's well worth diving in before these prices jump back up. We're bringing you all the discounts you need to see right now, so that you don't miss a single one.

We've been blown away by the quality of this year's holiday sales. Already, these Cyber Monday Oculus Quest 2 deals are among the most popular discounts on the shelves right now, so there's no telling how long stock will last. We'll be here for the next two days, making sure you see all our favorite discounts as soon as they pass our desks.

Today's best Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals in the US