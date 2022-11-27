Live
Cyber Monday Oculus Quest 2 deals live: all the latest savings on the Meta headset
Cyber Monday Oculus Quest 2 deals are here
Cyber Monday Oculus Quest 2 discounts have taken the baton from Friday's offerings now, and we're still seeing some of the biggest savings yet on the Meta headset. Not only that, but accessories are also widely discounted right now, so whether you're diving in for the first time or you've already got your setup down you'll find plenty of price cuts up for grabs this weekend. We've been tracking these offers all the way through the week, and as we round the corner to the final wave of sales things aren't slowing down.
From official to third party straps and chargers to excellent bundles on the headset itself, this year's Cyber Monday Oculus Quest 2 deals certainly aren't disappointing this weekend. This will likely be your last chance to secure the best offers we've seen all year, so it's well worth diving in before these prices jump back up. We're bringing you all the discounts you need to see right now, so that you don't miss a single one.
We've been blown away by the quality of this year's holiday sales. Already, these Cyber Monday Oculus Quest 2 deals are among the most popular discounts on the shelves right now, so there's no telling how long stock will last. We'll be here for the next two days, making sure you see all our favorite discounts as soon as they pass our desks.
Today's best Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals in the US
- Amazon: save $50 with free Resident Evil and Beat Saber (opens in new tab)
- Best Buy: free Beat Saber and YouTube Premium trials (opens in new tab)
- Newegg: $50 off headsets and free Fanatics gift cards with accessories (opens in new tab)
- Walmart: up to $70 off restored devices (opens in new tab)
Today's best Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals in the UK
- Amazon: free Beat Saber with every headset (opens in new tab)
- Currys: free Beat Saber and extra Tastecard offers (opens in new tab)
- John Lewis: bundles available with two year guarantee (opens in new tab)
- Very: Beat Saber, Resident Evil 4, and £50 off headsets (opens in new tab)
Battery head strap (Yoges) |
$59.99 $44.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
While we were seeing this 5,000mAh battery headstrap by Yoges available for $34 in earlier sales, you're still getting excellent value at $44.99 (opens in new tab). Yes, you've missed out on an additional $10 in savings, but if you're after a comfortable strap that can also provide some juice to your headset this is still a far better rate than the official $119.99.
Logitech G333 VR wired earphones |
$49.99 $29.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
After a cheap set of earbuds to keep your VR sessions nimble? The Logitech G333 earphones have been designed specifically for use with Meta Quest 2 and they're super cheap right now. You're saving $20 on these $49.99 headphones, dropping that final price all the way down to $29.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). Simply hook up through the Quest 2's 3.5mm audio connection and you're good to go.
Oculus Quest 2 Elite Strap with battery + $30 Fanatics gift card | $119.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab)
We aren't seeing too many official accessory discounts in this year's Cyber Monday Meta Quest deals, but the Elite Strap that also packs an extra battery is seeing a nice bundle option at Newegg. You'll find the $119.99 headband at its full MSRP, but you can also claim a free $30 Fanatics gift card (opens in new tab) right now. That's perfect if you're looking for some sports merch to go with your virtual reality.
Meta Quest 2 | Beat Saber | Resident Evil 4 | $349.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Of course, we're kicking off with the main event first. The Meta Quest 2 is down to $349 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now, with Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4 packed in for free. You'll usually spend $399.99 on the headset by itself, so there's bags of value packed in here. This offer first landed just before Friday's event, but it's holding its position on the shelves this weekend.
We don't know just how long this one will last, but if that price looks right this might be your last chance at a bundle for the year. We certainly haven't seen discounts like this on the Quest 2 headset before this week - this is a particularly rare off. If you're after more storage, you'll find the 256GB model available with the same free titles for $429.99 (opens in new tab) - $70 off the $499 MSRP.
UK:
£399 £349 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Cyber Monday Oculus Quest 2 deals are taking over now, and with the season's biggest bundle still live on the shelves there are plenty of discounts to take advantage of this week. We'll be taking you through all of this year's sales with the lowest prices still up for grabs and all the brightest savings on accessories to boot. Stick with us, then - we'll be here throughout tomorrow's main event rounding up all our favorite deals as soon as they hit.
