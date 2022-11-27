Live
Cyber Monday gaming PC deals live: see the biggest and best discounts as they happen
Cyber Monday gaming PC deals are up and running, and we'll be giving you a play-by-play of the best offers
Cyber Monday gaming PC deals have some big shoes to fill after what we saw over the past week. During Black Friday sales, we've seen some incredible reductions on entry-level, mid-range, and even high-end configurations. Cyber Monday is sure to carry on the trend and has to be one of the best times throughout the year you can buy a gaming PC. With times as hard as they are, we're here to bring you live coverage of the biggest and best price cuts as and when they happen.
During Cyber Monday there's a lot on offer, and it can be hard to siphon out the great deals from the not-so-good ones. For the purposes of clarity, we'll be focused on getting you up-to-date and futureproofed gaming PC deals that will suit a wide range of budgets. Whether you're looking for a full upgrade or your very first gaming PC, we'll do our best find the Cyber Monday gaming PC deals for you.
In particular, we'll be looking for gaming PCs that house the previously elusive 30 series GPUs, and at least 512GB of SSD storage, since both of these component families are at their cheapest ever prices. We'll also be looking for 16GB of DDR4 RAM as standard, and at a minimum, 11th Gen Intel Core i5 / AMD Ryzen 5 CPUs and up. We managed to find a myriad of Black Friday gaming PC deals that matched those criteria without breaking the bank, so we imagine Cyber Monday will follow suit.
Today's best Cyber Monday gaming PC deals in the US
- Amazon: Plenty of entry-level gaming PCs at discount prices
- Dell: Alienware Aurora discounts straight from the source
- Best Buy: One of the best sources for deals on RTX 30 Series machines
- Walmart: Discounts on iBuyPower, laptops, and gaming PC bundles
- Newegg: Up to 40% off, free shipping, and amazing free bonuses
- Alienware Aurora R13: Save up to $700 at Dell
- RTX 3050: Skytech Chronos Mini at Newegg
- RTX 3060: iBUYPOWER Trace MR274i at Newegg
- RTX 3070 (Under $1,200): CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme at Best Buy
- RTX 3070 (For under $1,400): IPASON Gaming Desktop at Newegg
- RTX 3080 (Under $1,700): Skytech Blaze 3.0 at Newegg
- RTX 3080 Ti (Under $2,500): Cobratype Poison at Newegg
- Graphics cards: Up to $150 on RTX 30 Series at Best Buy
- SSDs: Up to 33% off on some of the best SSDs for gaming at Newegg
- Seagate FireCuda 530: Save $210 on the 2TB model at Best Buy
- CPUs: strong deals + additional savings with promo codes at Newegg
- RAM: Save $35 on 16GB of DDR4 at Best Buy
- Gaming mice: Logitech, Razer on offer at Amazon
- Gaming keyboards: Logitech, SteelSeries, and Razer deals at Amazon
Today's best Cyber Monday gaming PC deals in the UK
- Amazon: Savings up to £200 on HP Omen and entry-level gaming PCs
- eBuyer: £100 savings on RTX 3060 gaming PCs
- Currys: Save up to £370 on HP Omen, Acer, MSI, and MEDION
- Overclockers: Cyber Monday gaming PC deals and free gift bundles
- Dell: Save over £400 on Alienware Aurora R13, R14 gaming PCs
- Very: Cyber Monday offers on gaming PC and laptop bundles
- Box: Up to £400 off on gaming PCs
- CCL: Gaming desktops under £1000
- Alienware Aurora R13: Save £400 at Dell
- Acer Predator Orion 3000 (under £1000): RTX 3060 at eBuyer
- RTX 3060 Ti: HP Omen at Box with £200 off
- RTX 3070: AlphaSync Pure Base at eBuyer
- Graphics Cards: Affordable RTX 30 series cards at Box
- RTX 30 Series: Get Warhammer: Darktide when buying at Overclockers
- Gaming mice: Logitech and Razer gaming mice on offer at Amazon
- HyperX Gaming Keyboards: Save £60 at Amazon for Cyber Monday
Hello! Welcome to our live coverage of Cyber Monday gaming PC deals. My name is Duncan and I'm the Hardware Editor here at GamesRadar. I had loads of fun bringing you live coverage of Black Friday deals this past week, and I'm excited to get the ball rolling here.
So we're on the same page, here's what I'll be aiming for. With times as hard as they are, and gaming PCs as expensive as they are, my main goal is to bring you the most affordable prices on genuinely decent machines. With SSDs being at ridiculously low prices this year, and a new 40 series of GPUs being released, it's an amazing time to look for gaming pc deals that make use of the 30 series, and at least 512GB of SSD storage. There are some great deals already that use older and lesser components than that, but if your budget can stretch to the kinds of PCs I'm looking for, they're definitely worth buying.
Without further ado - let's get going!
