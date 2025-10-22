Borderlands 4, cheap retro handhelds, and Lego Animal Crossing - here are all this week's best gaming deals at Amazon

Save on PS5 games, Nintendo Switch 2 accessories and more

Deals
By last updated
Menu

PS5 games, retro handhelds, Lego Animal Crossing and a gaming mouse on a blue background with best deal badge

(Image credit: Future)

1. Quick links
2. Top deals
3. Live updates

I've been roaming those digital aisles again, hunting down all this week's biggest gaming deals. What did I find lurking in a corner? Only the first major discount on Borderlands 4. What's that tucked away under the shelf? A tried-and-tested retro handheld at a record-low $39.99 sales price. It's safe to say things are starting to heat up ahead of official Black Friday gaming deals next month.

Borderlands 4 (PS5) | $69.99 $54.99 at AmazonSave $15 -
Deal of the Day

Borderlands 4 (PS5) | $69.99 $54.99 at Amazon
Save $15 - This is the first major saving I've seen on Borderlands 4, and we're barely a month out of launch. I've been personally waiting for a discount on this one, and $15 is a solid start.

Read more: Borderlands 4 review

Buy it if:

You like FPS
You want more multiplayer
You enjoy open world games

Don't buy it if:

❌ You want classic Borderlands writing

Read more
View Deal

Today's best gaming deals at Amazon

My top picks

Lego Animal Crossing Isabelle's House Visit | $39.99 $29.99 at AmazonSave $10 -

Lego Animal Crossing Isabelle's House Visit | $39.99 $29.99 at Amazon
Save $10 - Isabelle's House is up for $10 off at Amazon this week. That's just a couple bucks away from a record-low I've only seen a couple of times before, during the retailer's Prime Big Deal Days event earlier in the month.

Featured in: Best Lego sets

Read more: Lego Animal Crossing Isabelle's House review

Buy it if:

You want a smaller set
You have other Animal Crossing sets to display it with
You don't have a lot of space

Don't buy it if:

❌ You want a real project

Read more
View Deal
Anbernic RG28XX | $54 $39.99 at AmazonSave $14 -

Anbernic RG28XX | $54 $39.99 at Amazon
Save $14 - After some retro goodness? The Anbernic RG28XX has dropped back down to a record-low $39.99 for only the second time this week. In fact, I've only just started to see this handheld available for under $50 at all, with the first instance of this offer landing at the start of the month before it jumped back up.

Read more: Anbernic RG28XX review

Buy it if:

You want a pocket-sized handheld
Battery life is a priority
You want to play PS1 and Dreamcast

Don't buy it if:

❌ You want to play PS2

Read more
View Deal
Glorious Model O 2 Mini Wireless | $99.99 $50.95 at AmazonSave $49 -

Glorious Model O 2 Mini Wireless | $99.99 $50.95 at Amazon
Save $49 - The Glorious Model O 2 Mini Wireless is nearly $50 off at Amazon for the first time this week. That's excellent news for anyone after a lightweight pointer with plenty of speed under the hood. I've only ever seen this model at $64.99 in previous sales.

Read more: Glorious Model O 2 Mini review

Buy it if:

You have smaller hands
You prefer a slimline design
RGB is a must

Don't buy it if:

❌ You want the absolute lightest mouse available

Read more
View Deal
Razer Barracuda X | $99.99 $69.99 at AmazonSave $30 -

Razer Barracuda X | $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon
Save $30 - The Razer Barracuda X has walked these streets before, but I generally only ever see this $69.99 record low during larger sale events. You can pick up a value-packed wireless headset with a simple plug and play setup for just under $70 this week.

Featured in: Best gaming headsets

Read more: Razer Barracuda X review

Buy it if:

You don't want to pay for fancy features
You still prioritize audio quality
You're buying for Nintendo Switch 2

Don't buy it if:

❌ You want the full Synapse experience

Read more
View Deal
Razer Joro | $139.99 $129.99 at AmazonSave $10 -

Razer Joro | $139.99 $129.99 at Amazon
Save $10 - $10 off the Razer Joro might not sound like much, but this slimline portable gaming keyboard has been pretty staunch at $139.99 since its launch earlier this year. You're getting one of my favorite decks for its lowest price yet here.

Featured in: Best wireless gaming keyboard

Read more: Razer Joro review

Buy it if:

You travel with your setup regularly
You're buying for a handheld
You like Razer's scissor switches

Don't buy it if:

❌ You need a keyboard for long typing sessions

Read more
View Deal