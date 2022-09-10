News of Assassin's Creed Japan setting has fans equal parts excited and hesitant

Ubisoft finally announced an Assassin's Creed game set in Japan, and fans have some mixed reactions.

Earlier today at the Ubisoft Forward showcase, Assassin's Creed Codename Red was announced, a game set in the Feudal-era Japan. This is the first time the Ubisoft series has ventured into Japan, after previously heading east to China, and as you can see from the various reactions below, fans are really pleased with the reaction.

Assassin's Creed fans have been begging for a game set in Japan for years... They're finally doing it! #UbiForward #AssassinsCreedSeptember 10, 2022 See more

Holy sh*t!Ubisoft listened?!We're getting a Assassin's Creed game set in feudal Japan. The assassin is a ninja and this just jumped very high up on my most wanted list!September 10, 2022 See more

Ubisoft said here’s your Assassin’s Creed JapanNow sit down and shut up https://t.co/bgxq2QUZv8September 10, 2022 See more

A bit of background if you're unaware: to put it lightly, Assassin's Creed fans have been asking for the series to head to Japan for nigh on over a decade at this point. Ever since the Assassin's Creed series first switched up locations with the second entry heading to Italy, fans have been clamouring for a game to head to Japan.

And now, over a decade later, Assassin's Creed players have finally got their wish. However, there's definitely a feeling among some fans that with 2020's Ghost of Tsushima taking place in Japan, Assassin's Creed Codename Red has some what had its thunder stolen.

Assassin's Creed Japan! OMG I'm so excited for the next Ghost Of Tsushima! Game 💕 LmaoSeptember 10, 2022 See more

Imagine trying to do Assassin's Creed Japan after Ghost of Tsushima already did it.September 10, 2022 See more

Some Assassin's Creed fans are definitely a little weary of the series taking on the Japanese setting after Sucker Punch ventured their two years ago. That's not to say that Codename Red can't succeed in the wake of Ghost of Tsushima, but there's definitely a sense from fans that the new game has some work to do in pitting itself against Tsushima.

Ubisoft also announced Assassin's Creed Mirage, the next mainline game in the series set in Baghdad starring a younger Basim.