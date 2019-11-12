New Xbox One shuffle button will make tackling your backlog a lot easier

Your Xbox One will soon feature a shuffle button that takes the indecision out of figuring out which game from your backlog to tackle next. The 'Surprise Me' option presents a random selection from your catalog of games continuously until you've found your next game. The shuffle option is currently only available to Xbox One Alpha Skip-Ahead testers, but it's only a matter of time before all Xbox One players can decide on a game without the internal debate we're all too familiar with.

"Maybe I should finally beat Control, but I'm stuck at that super confusing part and I'm not mentally prepared. Or I could start my Claire campaign in Resident Evil 2, but maybe not 'cause it's dark and the house is empty - Luigi's Mansion 3 is much friendlier, but I've already beaten it three times" and so on, is the sort of internal debate I have every time I find the spare time to sit down and enjoy a video game. And I'm sure it's one to which every gamer with a limited cache of free time can relate. Thankfully, the Xbox One is taking a long-overdue and deeply-appreciated step toward silencing the indecision once-and-for-all, announced on Twitter by Xbox Insider .

We don't yet have a release date for the general public, but Reddit user and tester CaCHooKaMan took a screengrab of the upcoming Surprise Me button in action. From the looks of it, it's simple, intuitive, and can be used as many times as you want.