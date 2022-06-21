New Love and Thunder teaser sees Chris Hemsworth's Thor rallying the troops

Marvel Studios has released another new Thor: Love and Thunder teaser. This one, titled 'Speech', sees the titular hero attempting to give the people of New Asgard a pep talk.

In the clip, which you can watch above, the task proves surprisingly hard though, due to Thor having to contend with the distracting whiteboard scribblings of Miek, who's back after surviving the events of Thor: Ragnarok, and all kitted out in their '80s style business wear. Nevertheless, the Avenger gives it his best shot...

"You see what's happening here, you're afraid. Scared, anxious," Thor says, as a montage depicts the Guardians of the Galaxy, Korg, Natalie Portman's Jane Foster, and more in battle. "My friends, in times like this we need to unite, and come together."

"Ah, I'm sorry, Miek," he continues, as Thor turns towards the creature jotting down his encouraging words. "It's very hard to give a rousing speech with the 'eh-eh-eh' noise." Still, he tried, eh?

"Oh god, we're gonna die," Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie sighs, as the promo shows off footage of Star-Lord, Mantis, Drax, Groot, Rocket, and Nebula walking through fire alongside their demigod pal, and Christian Bale's villain Gorr.

Other characters set to appear in the Taika Waititi-directed sequel include Sif (Jaimie Alexander), Wakandan goddess Bast (Akosia Sabet), and Zeus (Russell Crowe).

For more on the superhero sequel, check out the latest issue of Total Film magazine, which features the new Thor movie on the cover. "It’s exciting to get to be a superhero," Portman says, having appeared as Jane Foster in Thor and Thor: The Dark World. "And there’s no guidebook that comes along and tells you how to do it."

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently scheduled to release on July 7 in the UK, and July 8 in the US. If you don't have time to rewatch every film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe ahead of time, then jog your memory as to what's been going down with our breakdown of the Marvel timeline.