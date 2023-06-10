New Steel Seed gameplay shows an Unreal Engine 5 stealth-action game worth your attention

Developer Storm in a Teacup arrived at the Future Games Show Summer Showcase Powered by Intel with a gameplay reveal of Steel Seed, the studio's all-new stealth action game that's set to release in 2024 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X.

This highly anticipated single-player adventure is being built in Unreal Engine 5 and features the sort of gorgeous science-fiction environments that you just want to get lost in.

Not that you'll have all that much time to stop and admire the scenery, not when humanity is at death's door. Steel Seed takes us into a world where the human race took the planet to the brink of destruction. We pick up thousands of years later, following a move by AI machines to step in and save what little remains of the species from the disaster wrought by total environmental catastrophe. With the remnants of the human race sequestered beneath the surface, it's our job to help protect them from a new emerging threat.

Steel Seed is quite a genre shift for Storm in a Teacup, who is known best for 2019's historic horror adventure, Close to the Sun. In this 2024 release, we'll be navigating hostile environments with stealth as a focus. Whether that's by leveraging verticality to get a drop on foes, or by using your drone companion to assess conditions of the battlefield, sticking to shadows and points of cover seems to be key for making the most of your speedy execution abilities.

That all said, the Steel Seed gameplay makes it clear that you can survive in action scenarios should your cover get blown. Storm in a Teacup is building a fast-paced, tactical melee combat system that will allow you to engage small groups of enemies – darting between attacks as you dish out damage to threats. There are upgrades to be earned for your passive and active ability sets too, ensuring that you are able to improve your proficiencies as you weave deeper into Steel Seed's story.

Steel Seed isn't set to launch until 2024, so we'll be keeping a close eye on this one until then. In the meantime, why not add Steel Seed to your Steam Wishlist to be kept up to date with development?

If you’re looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page.